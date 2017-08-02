Mophie Powerstation XXL offers battery for days

66 hours is a long time. In fact, it’s the best part of three days. You could fly from London to Australia, spend the day in Sydney, and then fly back to Blighty again in 66 hours. Chances are you’d struggle to stay awake the whole time but your phone wouldn’t, not with a Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL (£150) in your hand luggage. It’s got a massive 19,500mAh battery inside, which will keep your phone going for the aforementioned 66 hours, your tablet for 27 hours, or your MacBook for 14 hours. Just don’t forget to charge up your charger when it’s dead. That whopper will take a while refill.