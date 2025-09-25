This Snapdragon X Elite laptop comes from a firm you’ve probably never heard of

Now that Qualcomm has pulled back the curtain on its second-gen laptop chips, you can bet all the major names are gearing up to announce laptops powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite.

It sounded like Samsung, Asus and the rest were about to be scooped by a Saudi start-up – but Humain (a part of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and not to be confused with Humane, the firm behind the failed AI pin) revealed its Horizon Pro laptop at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit running last-gen Snapdragon X Elite hardware.

So why head all the way to Hawaii? The promise of ‘agentic AI’ on board that’ll do a lot more than just digest your diary appointments or summarise your email inbox.

The 14in ultraportable is coming soon – likely 2026 – with a Snapdragon X Elite chipset, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 2.8K resolution OLED display supplied by Samsung.

It’s got a Full-size HDMI, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and a 3.5mm port at the sides, and has a battery rated for up to 18 hours. Owners should also expect instant wakeup from sleep, with Humain saying power consumption will be as much as 40% lower than competing machines. A Horizon Ultra with always-on 5G modem is also in the works.

Hardware isn’t really the big play, though. Humain wants the Horizon Pro to open its suite of AI apps to the wider, non-Arabic speaking world. Right now they all run on Windows 11 – but the firm has a proprietary Humain One operating system in the pipeline.

“ALLAM”, Humain’s home-grown large language model, was trained on Arabic language data first. It largely runs on the laptop itself – but can also tap into the cloud for extra processing oomph.

The AI abilities are presented in a central Windows 11 app, and include a chatbot, image generator, and document summariser. The firm is already using its enterprise-grade features to manage HR and payroll. It’s mostly aimed at enterprise, but can also generate stories and kid-friendly educational material.

There’s no official word yet on pricing, other than that there’ll be both enterprise and consumer versions; the former will be launched with a leasing option to keep upfront costs in check, and a monthly subscription to Humain’s AI-infused apps. It’ll also include free hardware refreshes as part of the package.

AI enthusiasts can put their name down for more info right now on the humain.ai website.

Clarification: this article as initially published suggested the Humain Horizon Pro was using Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset. This is incorrect, and has been rectified in this updated version.

Thanks to Snapdragon for inviting me to be their guest at Snapdragon Summit. All experiences were hosted but no additional compensation was received.