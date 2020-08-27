Modular Fairphone 3+ bolts on better cameras

Here at Stuff we’re in no position to lecture anybody about upgrading their gadgets unnecessarily, but if you want to do your bit for the environment without going completely off the grid, you could do a lot worse than the new Android-powered Fairphone 3+ (€469). Made from 40% recycled plastics, it comes with a Qualcomm 632 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 5.7in Full HD screen, 3000mAh battery, and improved 48MP/16MP cameras. Unlike most smartphones Fairphones are modular, so individual bits can be upgraded rather than having to chuck the whole thing away. Got a Fairphone 3 and fancy a go on those sharper snappers? You can simply buy those bits and have them fitted to your existing blower for a fraction of the cost of a whole new one. You can pre-order both the 3+ or just the new camera modules (€70 until October, when the price goes up to €94.90) now, or wait until 14 September when it goes on general sale.