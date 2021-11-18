Mid-range gets an almighty power boost with the Moto G200 5G

Power behind the phone

Flagship-level performance and 5G speeds should not be reserved for the lucky few and that’s the thinking behind the Moto G200 5G. Oodles of smartphone power at an affordable price point? Right this way.

Snapdragon 888, one of the fastest chipsets on the market is powering this blower and will bring lots of welcome features like 20% faster graphics rendering for gaming and speedy 5G connectivity.

The build here is mostly plastic, but expect a generous 6.8in FHD+ Max vision display and with HDR10 certification, brightness and contrast should trade blows with the very best. On top of that, the blazingly fast refresh rate of 144Hz should make for a very fluid smartphone experience.

Motorola has partnered with Dolby Atmos offering enhanced audio and three-dimensional listening, which all sounds very impressive.

Camera-wise, a trip of lenses adorn the back of the phone which are partially sunken into the body to avoid any unsightly protrusion. The 108MP main camera is joined by a 13MP ultra-wide camera, plus a depth sensor.

There are a handful of video smarts too, like being able to record using the front and back cameras simultaneously, or even from two rear cameras.

Other notable core specs include a 5,000mAh battery with speedy 33W charging and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, plus there’s support for ‘Ready For’ desktop mode.

It’ll be available at the end of this year in a choice of blue or green with a European price of €449.99. Could it be the handset that’s a true contender to the likes of OnePlus? Watch this space.