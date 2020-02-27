LG's V60 ThinQ 5G brings 8K video recording and an OLED dual-screen

LG has expanded its V series of dual-screen smartphones with the V60 ThinQ 5G. Like its siblings, the V60 comes with an upgraded 6.8in OLED second screen that doubles the amount of visual real estate on offer and can be detached in a snap. It also has the honour of being the first LG device to support 8K video recording, and improves on its predecessors with a larger 5,000mAh battery (useful when you're powering two displays), and a more robust 64MP dual-camera setup that includes a 13MP wide-angle lens. A punchy Snapdragon 865 processor and Snapdragon X55 5G modem should deliver plenty of performance, helping LG achieve its goal of creating the idea device for people "who love to create, consume, and share." Sounds lovely.