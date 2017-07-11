LG’s new 18:9 smartphone is like a G6

Want LG’s top-end G6 but don’t, you know, actually want it? Good news: LG’s made a lookalike. The newly announced Q6 packs the same 18:9 display ratio as its higher end sibling, albeit across 5.5 inches of better-than-Full-HD screen (rather than the G6’s 5.7). Unlike buying a Ford Mondeo instead of a Noble M400, though, these two devices don’t share an engine. Where the G6 uses a Snapdragon 821 processor, the Q6 features a lesser Snapdragon 435 chip - and the latter ditches the former’s dual-lens camera setup, too, as well as shaving the battery down to 3,000mAh. With no prices confirmed for the Asia-first August launch, only time will tell whether this is a pared-back bargain.