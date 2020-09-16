The LG Wing is a dual-screen smartphone with a swivelling 6.8in POLED display

LG is twisting our melons with its new Wing smartphone. The fantastically weird handset features a swivelling 6.8in POLED display that can be spun horizontally to add more screen real estate in a snap. LG claims the Wing will "redefine multi-viewing and multitasking" by giving owners more ways to watch their favourite media and changing how they interact with apps and games. Hidden underneath that swirling top screen is a second 3.9in GOLED display that ushers in a swathe of intuitive control options, incluidng new Gimbal Motion Camera and Dual Recording modes. Take a glance at the rest of the spec sheet and you'll find a 64MP triple-camera, 32MP pop-up selfie camera, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Oh, and if you're concerned about whether spinning your screen like a miniature Wheel of Fortune will affect the integrity of the handset, you'll be pleased to hear LG has subjected the Wing to a whopping 200,000 durability tests to ensure it'll survive for the long haul.