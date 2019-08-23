LG wants to make flagship features affordable with the new K50S and K40S

LG is doubling down on it strategy of launching affordable mobiles with flagship features with the new LG K50S and K40S. The flagship K50S (pictured) leads the charge with a triple rear camera setup - consisting of a 13MP main camera, 5MP super wide angle lens, and a 2MP lens with depth sensor - and a large 6.5in FullVision HD+ display. The K40S, meanwhile, packs a 6.1in HD+ screen and two rear cameras. Both handsets are powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core chipset, and sport DTS: X 3D surround sound. Other differences between the two are marginal, although as you'd expect the K50S does pack a little bit more RAM and comes with a slightly larger battery. Oh, and despite telling us how its latest creations represent "exceptional value," LG hasn't actually revealed any pricing information as yet, but it's probably sensible to expect a mid-range price that won't break the bank.