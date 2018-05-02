The LG G7 ThinQ has a bright screen, booming sound and plenty of AI smarts

A surefire way to get someone’s attention is by shouting as loud as you can, and while your gaze won’t necessarily be drawn to LG’s G7 ThinQ in a room full of iPhone Xs and Samsung Galaxy S9s, you’ll definitely hear it first. That’s because it has what LG is calling a Boombox Speaker, which uses a resonance chamber inside the phone to apparently make it significantly louder and much bassier than your average blower. That’s not all on the audio front; the G7 ThinQ also features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and a Hi-Fi Quad DAC, so it’s one for the audiophiles as well as the commuter-irritators. There’s no OLED to pore over, LG instead opting for a proudly notched 6.1in M+ LCD display, but with a peak of 1,000 nits it’s definitely bright. Camera-wise, you’re looking at dual rear 16MP snappers that call on ThinQ AI to help you take the best photo, while a Super Bright mode gives shots a burst of light in darkened rooms. Throw in a side-mounted Google Assistant key with far field voice recognition, and the G7 ThinQ clearly has a lot to shout about.