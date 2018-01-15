It’s all in the Eyes with HTC’s new mid-ranger

It’s been less than two months since we reviewed the U11 Life for your good selves, but HTC’s already back with another mid-range blower. With a Snapdragon 652 processor, 5.99-inch display, face unlocking and squeeze-to-activate Edge Sense tech, the U11 Eyes ticks most boxes on the modern smartphone checklist. But as you’ve probably already guessed from the name, this phone’s headline feature is its cameras, or more specifically, the dual 5MP front cameras that HTC reckons will up your selfie game no end. The setup boasts HDR boost, a live bokeh mode, and a beautification setting that lets you make all sorts of tweaks to your grinning mug before you unleash it upon your Instagram feed. Don’t expect all the vanity to be interrupted by low charge notifications either - the 3,930mAh battery on board means you can snap away for hours. Other than that, you’ve got a 12MP rear camera, IP67 water and dust resistance, and HTC’s now familiar liquid design. Forget about a headphone jack, though. The U11 Eyes is China-only for now, with no date in place for a global launch.