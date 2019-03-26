The Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera is going to take sensational pictures

If The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Abba have taught us anything, it’s that four is a magic number. That’s why Huawei’s P30 Pro has studded its latest shiny star with a 40MP f/1.6 main Ultra wide-angle sensor, a 20MP 16mm f/2.2 wide-angle lens, an 8MP 5x optical periscope zoom lens, plus a ToF lens. That’s only half the story. It’s a super trouper with the latest Kirin 980 processor and with the same 4,200 mAh battery as the Mate 20 Pro, it should be a perfect companion for any day-tripper. It’s easy on the eye too coming in an array of very imaginative colours including ‘aurora’ and ‘crystal breath’ and it’s Huawei’s screeniest number in the series sporting a 6.47in OLED FHD+ display, with a tiny dew drop notch. The speaker works by using an electro-magnetic levitation mechanism which sends vibrations to the entire screen. We’ve been hands-on and the initial verdict is mostly excited with a speck of scepticism – no word on price yet either, but watch this space for updates.