The Honor 20 series offers serious specs for less than its rivals
Honor is so confident about its new Honor 20 series of smartphones that it’s gone and signed up Fortnite devotee, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and soon-to-be Champions League winner Dele Alli as an ambassador. Both the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro sport a 6.26in display with a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio and a small punch hole camera cutout. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor grants you speedy access, while Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 chipset makes everything go fast. Both devices sport a quad rear camera setup, led by Sony’s 48MP IMX 586 sensor. You also get a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP telephoto, although the latter is swapped for a 2MP depth-sensing camera on the regular Honor 20. The front camera is 32MP on both. The Honor 20 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost £400 when it launches, while the Honor 20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be €599. But given this week’s news about parent company Huawei’s imminent Android restrictions, some caution is advised.