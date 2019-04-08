Doogee expands rugged smartphone range with affordable S40

Doogee has expanded its S-Series range of rugged smartphones with the affordable Doogee S40 (£80), and while the new handset might be a steal, it doesn't skimp out on the feature front. The android phone sports a reinforced metal frame, superior TPU corners, and a 5.5-in Gorilla Glass screen to protect it from water damage, extreme temperatures, and multiple drops, making it the perfect device for those looking to become the next Bear Grylls. It's also surprisingly capable when it comes to tangible tech, and packs a power efficient quad-core CPU, 4650mAh battery that can last up to 21 days in standby mode, dual 8MP and 5MP rear cameras, a fingerprint scanner, face recognition, and NFC smart payment capabilities. Not bad for 80 smackers.