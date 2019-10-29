The Cat S52 is a slimline rugged phone designed for the drop

Butterfingers of the world unite! There's a new rugged phone hitting shelves designed for those with a penchant for mishaps, and its called the Cat S52 (£449). Designed and engineered by Caterpillar, which you might know as the purveyor of gritty machinery, hardy trucks, and even armoured defence products, the S52 is a thin and sleek rugged handset that combines military grade toughness with a pocket friendly design. During testing, the Android mobile emerged unscathed from a rigorous drop test that saw it plonked onto steel 30 times from a height of 1.5 meters. It's also dirt and dustproof, and can even be fully submerged in water. Behind the S52's hardy exterior is a feature set that includes a 12MP rear camera, 8MP selfie snapper, a fast-charging 3100mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a super bright 5.65in HD+ touchscreen display. Not too shabby, eh!