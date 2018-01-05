The bargain-tastic Nokia 6 just got even better

Last year's Nokia 6 was a corker of a budget phone, but came saddled with a sub-par CPU. Happily, that's not a problem for this 2018 edition: Qualcomm is still providing the processor muscle, but this time Nokia has picked the more potent Snapdragon 630 instead of the weedy 430. Now we're talking. The whole thing feels more grown up, with onscreen keys instead of capacitive buttons, USB-C charging instead of microUSB (can 2018 please be the year we ditch this old port for good?) and some neat detailing around the aluminium frame, with metal accents surrounding the 16MP, f/2.0 rear snapper in your choice of black and copper, or white and rose gold. Classy. A 3000mAh battery powering it should keep you ticking all day, and although it comes with Android 7 out of the box, Oreo will follow soon as an update. The new Nokia 6 is China-only for now, with the same 1699 Yuan price (roughly £220) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage model - but it's a pretty safe bet that a global rollout will start after January's CES show in Las Vegas.