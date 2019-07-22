Asus' next ROG gaming phone delivers a bigger screen and higher refresh rates than its predecessor

Asus has unveiled the next generation of its ROG (Republic of Gamers) smartphone, which as the brand name not so subtly suggests, is designed for those with a penchant for gaming on the go. Christened the ROG Phone 2 (inspired, we know), the upgraded handset packs a new Adreno 640 processor and onboard UFS 3.0 memory that should bump performance up a notch, allowing for faster load times and write speeds. The screen has also been given a refresh, with Asus adding a larger 6.59in AMOLED display with a 120hz refresh rate and a 240hz touch sampling rate. All of those fancy specs essentially mean the ROG Phone 2 should be able to deliver a smoother, more responsive experience than its predecessor.