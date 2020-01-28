The Yoto Player is a card-swallowing smart speaker designed for kids

Design company Pentagram has helped reimagine the Yoto Player (£79.99), a cute smart speaker for kids that negates the need for screen time by instead using physical NFC-enabled smartcards to play child-friendly stories, music, games, podcasts, radio, and more. Originally launched in 2018, the first-generation Yoto Player was funded through kickstarter and sold like hot cakes, officially selling out for the final time in 2019. Now, the second iteration is preparing to launch, and features an improved design and some key tech upgrades including an integrated battery, stereo sound, bluetooth support, and three different play modes. Despite all of those changes, the twee device still works just like the original: just slide in your chosen card and watch as the little player springs into life.