The Wake smart light rouses you from blissful slumber with focussed blasts of light and sound

Standard alarm clocks jolt you awake, but even sunrise clocks irritate if whoever you share a bed with doesn’t appreciate a floodlight in the bedroom when you need to get up early and they don’t. Wake ($179) is different. Installed behind your headboard, it resembles a reading light, and has backlight and sound machine capabilities. But the magic happens when it’s time to get up. Having entered your details in an app, Wake senses and tracks your body heat; at a pre-set time, it gently rouses you with a beam of light and focussed audio from a parametric speaker. Wake gets brighter and louder until you get the hint, but whoever else is in your bed should be able to carry on snoozing. Well, assuming you don’t ‘accidentally’ elbow the lazy sod in the ribs as you get up.