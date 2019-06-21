Turn your old locks into smart locks with the Keymitt

If you want to get one of those swish new smart locks but can't be bothered replacing all of your old bolts and fasteners, the Keymitt has your back. A universal smart lock that can be attached to your existing lock with ease, the Keymitt (€150) will give you all the benefits of smart home security without any of the fuss. Compatible with deadbolts, euro cylinder, and mortise door locks, the Keymitt is simply slapped on top of your current locks and synced with the companion app. After that, you'll be able to control your old locks remotely, securing or opening them with a simple gesture or tap. Whats more, Keymitt can even be told to automatically lock up behind you when you leave the house, meaning you'll never have to walk to work in a cold sweat wondering whether you really did shut up shop as you rushed out of the front door.