Sandman Doppler alarm clock lets you wake up next to Alexa

We’ve all woken up in the morning, bleary eyed, messy haired and entirely unsure where we are or what day of the week it is. “What time is it?” you mumble to nobody in particular and your stupid old alarm clock blinks back at you silently. Not so with Sandman’s Alexa-infused Doppler slumber buster (US$119), which has already sailed through its funding goal on Kickstarter with nearly a month left to go. As well as asking it the time, you can use pretty much all the usual Alexa skills, including turning off the lights as soon as you’re tucked up in bed. And with six USB ports built in, it’ll charge your phone, smartwatch and anything else you’ve got laying about too.