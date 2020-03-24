Samsungs new Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner will help you smash the spring clean

With self-isolation well and truly in full swing, this might be the perfect time for an old fashioned spring clean. Samsung seems to think so anyhow, because it has just unveiled a new cordless stick vacuum cleaner that works in tandem with a high-tech 'Clean Station.' The slimline Samsung Jet can generate up to 200W suction power and features a best-in-class 5 Layered HEPA Filtration System, washable dustbin and one-click detachable brush drum, wall-mountable charging station, integrated digital display for keeping tabs on power levels and brush types, and a removable battery that packs enjoy juice for an hour of use. The compatible Clean Station makes getting rid of all that debris a doddle, and automatically empties out the Jet's dustbin using vibrating Air Pulse technology. Who said vacuuming had to suck?