Roxxter is the robo vacuum that busts dust like an absolute Bosch

Robot besties are inevitable - and it all starts here. Bosch’s latest dust-buster is Alexa-equipped, so you can heckle it for a floor clean like you’re a Putney billionaire. IFTT integration is along for the ride, too, so you can set Roxxter (from €1199, early 2018) going when the lights go down. Controlled via the Home Connect app, a RoomSelect function lets you define precise areas for zapping - and it’s a doddle to set no-go areas on the interactive map, no magnetic tape needed. Get the camera-equipped model (€1,399) and it’ll even keep an eagle eye on the dog as it fights your new domestic ‘bot.