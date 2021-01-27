Ring’s new video doorbell is its smallest and cheapest yet

It’s never been cheaper to put a camera-toting doorbell on your flat and start peering out at your neighbours, thanks to the new Ring Video Doorbell Wired. Just £49 and out in May, this smaller model keeps all of the familiar features from its pricier predecessors, including two-way communication with visitors who press the buzzer, 1080p video recording, motion alerts to your smartphone, and advanced motion detection. You’ll need doorbell wiring to hook this lil’ guy up and a paid Ring Protect subscription is still needed to get the most out of the device, including Advanced Motion Detection and community features, but otherwise you’re pretty much getting the full package here for much less scratch. It’ll be an easy entry point for anyone just dabbling in smart home tech, en route to the ultimate connected fortress (eventually, maybe).