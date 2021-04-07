Ring’s latest Video Doorbell and Floodlight Cam can heighten your home security

Amazon-owned Ring has announced a couple of new toys to make your home more secure. The Ring Doorbell 4, the latest addition to Ring’s home security family, has a premium battery for longer shifts of snooping, or can be hardwired for those that prefer to be physically grounded to their tech. Its colour pre-roll feature records a 1080p HD colour video preview of a motion event - useful to see which nosy neighbours to avoid with even more clarity. For the more safety conscious out there, there’s also the new Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, which offers a more premium experience. Touted as Ring’s ‘most advanced’ outdoor camera yet, it brings in the nifty 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View features from the Ring Doorbell 2 Pro launched earlier this year, and adds adjustable motion and privacy zones to helpfully prevent unwanted alerts. There’s also a new Audio+ feature that gives clearer sound thanks to an array microphone, allowing you to clearly hear overly critical relatives criticise your neglected potted plant collection during their post-lockdown visit. The Ring Video Doorbell will set you back £179 and you can get it on May 5th. The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is a bit more expensive at £219 and is available in the coming months.