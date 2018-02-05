The Reolink Argus 2 is a solar-powered security camera that you can put anywhere

Once upon a time the simplest security measure for your house was a bad-tempered Jack Russell. Now, anyone can set up a smart security camera, and the Reolink Argus 2 looks like one of the best options for those on a budget. It’s a totally wireless camera, with a long-running rechargeable battery (Reolink says six months) and an accompanying solar panel that’ll keep it going permanently. You can put this thing pretty much anywhere you like. The Argus 2 shoots 1080p footage with a 130-degree viewing angle, and you get the smart cam staples of push notifications, two-way audio, motion detection and night vision. It won't hook up with your Alexa device or Google Assistant, but as footage records to a Micro SD card, you won’t have to worry about a subscription. You can pick one up now for $129.99, and chuck in another $30 for the Reolink Solar Panel.