Oral-B’s new iO is the smartest thing you can stick in your mouth
Bristle while you work
If your toothbrush isn’t smarter than the average toddler your dentist is probably planning to use your mouth to fund their next yacht. But thanks to Oral-B’s new iO (£TBA), that purchase might need to be put off for a little longer. With a Smart Pressure Sensor, which tells you whether you’re pressing too hard or not hard enough, a Visual Timer that counts up to the dentist-approved two minutes, and AI Brushing Recognition to make sure you cover every single mouth cranny, it’s no wonder that trials have shown iO users to experience 100% more plaque removal and 100% healthier gums. And to think it used to be enough to make sure you brushed twice a day.
