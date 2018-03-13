The new Philips Hue outdoor range will give your summer BBQs a splash of colour

It might seem hard to believe, given the commute-wrecking one-week snowstorm we’ve just had, but summer time in on the not-so-distant horizon. And what better way to prepare for warmer climes than giving your garden a tech makeover, courtesy of the new Philips Hue outdoor range. The most interesting UK-headed product is the Lily spotlight. With it, you can illuminate the key design features of your garden - flower beds, potted plants, overgrown mess - in any of the 16 million colours offered by the Philips Hue app. It works in much the same was as the indoor lights; once paired with your Hue bridge, you can control the device from wherever you are at the touch of a button. It can even turn itself on automatically when you return home - perfect for those post-pub stumbles along the path. Three more lights - Lucca, Tuar and Turaco - will also launch here, but they’ll only be available in white. The £274.99 Lily base pack includes three light points and the required accessories, while the Philips Hue white range starts at £64.99. Get ‘em from July.