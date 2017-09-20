Nest’s Hello is a smart doorbell that’ll ward off your foes

The world is full of ne’er-do-wells, and those who aren’t estate agents or oil tycoons probably fancy your stuff for free. The new Nest Hello video doorbell has other ideas though. It’ll screen visitors, both friendly and unwanted, straight to your smartphone in HD with face-recognition, night vision and an 160° field of view. Given burglars don’t tend to announce their arrival in a show of grandiose ceremony Nest’s Hello will send you an alert when someone approaches your home and doesn’t ring the doorbell. Better yet, HD Talk and Listen allow you safely to ward off such folk with a minimum of fuss. Fancy a Nest Hello? It’s out early next year, but pricing is to be confirmed.