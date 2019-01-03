The Mookkie smart pet bowl uses facial recognition tech to stop food being pinched

Getting your pets to eat from the right food bowl isn't easy. There's always one furry fiend that seems to enjoy kibble a little more than the other, meaning you have to keep watch like some sort of prison warden while they chow down. The Mookkie smart pet bowl ($189) offers an A.I. powered solution to that age old problem, and uses facial recognition tech to deliver tasty grub to specific pets. It's similar to the face-unlock feature seem on newer smartphones, but designed specifically for hungry faces with whiskers, cute little noses, and tufts of fur.