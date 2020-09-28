Master Lock’s Biometric Safe keeps your valuables under lock and finger

You’ve probably seen enough classic Hollywood movies to know that all you need to break into an old-fashioned safe is a keen ear and a stethoscope. If that sounds a bit too easy for your liking, any baddies will need much more than a second-hand doctor’s outfit to gain entry to Master Lock’s new solid-steel Biometric Security Safe (£199). With a fingerprint reader on the front and a capacity of 25.4 litres, this compact, battery-powered lockbox is easy to conceal, with an interior light to illuminate your valuables if you need access in the dark. If you’re particularly trustworthy it can even store up to 30 authorised fingerprints – or if you have more than the average number of hands.