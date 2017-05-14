The Lighthouse outshines other security cams with pet recognition

Smart security cams can be nervous nellies, sending you alerts about the movements of the nearest house fly. But the Lighthouse ($399, due September 2017) claims to be smarter, using its combination of 3D mapping and machine learning to tell the difference between individual people and even pets. In theory, that means fewer false alarms and some next-level voice search features. You can, for example, ask “what did the kids do while I was out yesterday?” and get the relevant video footage. Throw in night vision and a siren, and you’ve effectively got a robot bouncer, minus the power trips and bants.