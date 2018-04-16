The LIFX Beam is a smart light that’ll illuminate the dullest of walls

Blue has a soporific effect and yellow will instill you with the energy to conquer all your hopes and dreams. This is the power of colour. LIFX Beam allows you to command the mood lighting with 16 million hues, making the rainbow look like it’s not pulling its weight. The starter kit contains six light strip units along with a power pack and a corner unit. Each bar clicks together for seamless colour blending and can be arranged in any shape to suit the space. To really feel like master of the house, it’s compatible with Siri, Google and Alexa voice assistants. Now available in the UK for £199.00.