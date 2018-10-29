Hive View Outdoor: all about Yves

We all want to keep our homes safe, but damn it we want to look stylish while we’re doing it. Hive’s new outdoor camera is undoubtedly the handsomest outdoor security cam yet, thanks to Yves Béhar’s involvement. The guy who made the Ouya games console, Jawbone headset and Hive’s own View indoor camera has created an outdoor camera that's bigger than the indoor version, but has the same simple form factor and pleasing rounded edges (although we do wish it came in more colours than white). The Hive View Outdoor is a 1080p camera that sends notifications to your phone when it detects activity, displaying a thumbnail of what's happening right on your phone. You can then decide if you want to strike up a conversation with the post-person or scare away intruders, Home Alone-style, by opening up two-way communications through the device. If you’re busy at the time, Hive will centrally store video clips for up to 24 hours or more if you elect to sign up to the £4.99/month Hive Video Playback Membership. As you'd expect, the camera is protected against all weathers, and if you're really drinking the Hive Kool-Aid, you can make your Hive lights come on if activity is sensed outside. The Hive Outdoor Camera will cost £179, and pre-orderers will get 10 per cent off.