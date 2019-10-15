Google’s rebranded Google Nest Mini can be stuck to a wall

The biggest change to Google’s smart home line is that all the products are going to have ‘Nest’ in the title from now on. Otherwise, the new Nest Home Mini doesn’t look hugely different from the original Home Mini it succeeds. But there’s more to talk about than a name change here. Still the cheapest route into an Assistant-powered smart home, the £50 Nest Mini has rebuilt hardware, 40% better bass and capacitive touch. It’s wall-mountable too. There’s a third microphone for hearing you over the racket, and a machine learning chip built in. And following Apple’s lead, Google has built the Nest Mini from 100% recycled plastic. It’ll be available to buy in four different colours from October 22.