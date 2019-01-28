The GomiBall will keep your pets entertained even when you're not at home

It's no secret that our pets can get a little anxious when we leave the house. But else what can we do but head out to work and promise our cute little floofers that we'll be back faster than they can say 'treat!'? Well, you could pick up a GomiBall ($149). The smart pet toy is designed to give cats and dogs hours of entertainment, engagement, and exercise, even when you're not at home. The autonomous orb features AutoStart and AutoStop function, and will continuously move in irregular patterns to keep your pets stimulated. It's also capable of interacting with your pet in 12 different ways, is durable and anti-bactierial (you've gotta keep your furry friend safe), and can even be controlled via an app. Long story short, it's basically the stuff of doggy daydreams.