Fitbit’s Aria 2 is a heavyweight smart scale

It’s been five years since we first laid eyes on Fitbit’s Aria scale. Lord knows how many chocolate bourbons Stuff HQ has scoffed down since then, but we sure could do with shaving a few of them off. Thankfully, the Aria 2 is here to help us out. A leaner, more accurate machine with easier Bluetooth setup than its predecessor, this new beast will measure a whole manner of your imperfections - including BMI, body fat percentage and weight - before feeding them into Fitbit’s app. In fact, it’ll do the same for seven more of your nearest and dearest as well, and has a brighter display so its pleasantly surprising/doom-laden results are easier to read. Tempted by the Aria 2? It’s out this October for £120.