Fillup is a personal water tower that'll help you stay hydrated all day long

There are three absolute certainties in life: death, taxes, and Brits losing their minds during a heatwave. So, if you're currently sat there in your short shorts and vest wondering how to deal with the latter, we might have just the thing. Instead of quitting your job and moving to Alaska, why not invest in a Fillup? A personal water tower that dishes out cool, refreshing water in a jot, Fillup (£80) can be placed at your desk, your bedside, or wherever else you spend the bulk of your time to help keep you hydrated and focused when the heat is on. The minimalist tower keeps water crisp, clean, and cold for up to 24 hours, and doesn't need a power supply. Just fill it up, slurp it down, and try and resit the temptation to stock it with beer.