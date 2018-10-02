BEERMKR is an all-in-one countertop smart beer-brewing machine for the rest of us

You might like the idea of crafting beer, but not the reality. You must invest many hours, juggle loads of kit, and may end up with something only marginally more drinkable than pond water. Not with BEERMKR ($329). What this countertop system lacks in vowels, it makes up for in smarts. It takes mere minutes to set things up, after which point BEERMKR gets on with the brewing process, from mashing to fermentation. A slew of sensors ensures you can track what’s going on in the BEERMKR app, and intervene when notified. After a week, you’ll have a gallon of beer to shove down your gullet, and can enjoy a pint or three while deciding which brew packs to order for your next batch.