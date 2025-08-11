Why you need to download the latest beta update to your Garmin watch right now

Garmin has started rolling out its latest public beta software (version 23.08) for a range of its high-end multisport and adventure watches, bringing fresh fixes, features, and performance tweaks to early adopters.

The update covers the Fenix 7 and 7 Pro series (including the 7S and 7X variants), Epix and Epix Pro in all case sizes, Enduro 2, Quatix 7, and MARQ Gen 2. It’s not coming to the Tactix 7 or MARQ Aviator Gen 2, so owners of those models will have to sit this one out.

Currently, the beta is at a 50-percent rollout, delivered over the air via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. If you’re in the Public Beta program and within that rollout group, your watch should see the update in the next 24–48 hours.

Can’t wait? You can skip the queue by heading to Menu > System > Software Update > Check for Updates. Even those outside the rollout percentage can pull it manually.

Garmin says the release will improve stability and refine watch performance. As usual with its beta programme, it’s asking users to report any bugs via the Beta Bug Reports forum, and the Beta Wiki has guides on troubleshooting crashes or freezes.

One key caveat: ECG functionality is temporarily disabled on the Fenix 7 series while running beta software. If that’s a dealbreaker, you’ll want to stick to the current live release. You can restore ECG access by backdating to live software, but you’ll need to re-set it up afterwards. Garmin plans to re-enable ECG later in the beta cycle, once the build approaches final release.

The update is also available via Garmin Express on your computer, but only for those inside the active rollout group. Others will need to trigger the update directly from their watch.

Once installed, your watch will run Software Version 23.08 alongside updated GPS, wireless, and sensor hub firmware. You can verify your version under Menu > System > About.

For regular users, joining the Public Beta programme is the fastest way to get new Garmin features before they’re officially released, though you’ll need to accept the occasional bug or missing feature. This update’s wider availability later in the beta cycle means you’ll eventually get it automatically, but if you like being ahead of the curve, now’s the time to update.

