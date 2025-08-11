An updated Siri is coming, but it’ll need to be brilliant to pull me from Google Gemini

A new iPhone 17 might be just around the corner (it’s one of the most anticipated upcoming phones at the moment), but if you were hoping its debut would bring a massively improved Siri, you may have to wait.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s big Siri revamp won’t arrive until next spring. The new version will tap into the company’s ‘App Intents’ feature, allowing Siri to go far beyond the usual “set a timer” or “send a text” tasks.

Instead, it’ll be able to carry out more advanced actions inside apps, like commenting on an Instagram post, adding something to your Amazon cart, editing a specific photo, and even sending it, all through voice commands.

Apple is currently testing App Intents across its own apps and several third-party platforms. That list reportedly includes AllTrails, Amazon, Facebook, Threads, Temu, Uber, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

While the company is open to expanding support, banking apps and other services handling sensitive data might be left out entirely or have stricter controls in place.

This all sounds promising, but the delay leaves Apple trailing its rivals. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa have offered deep app integration and more nuanced command handling for years. With ChatGPT, Gemini, and other generative AI tools now powering smarter voice assistants, Siri’s “spring 2026” upgrade may risk feeling like old news before it even launches.

The wait also raises the question: why now? Apple has been under growing pressure to modernise Siri, with users increasingly frustrated by its limitations. The new iOS 18, launching alongside the iPhone 17, will bring some incremental Siri improvements, but the full app-integrated version is clearly the headline act – and that act is still many months from taking the stage.

If Apple gets it right, the revamped Siri could finally deliver the hands-free, context-aware experience it has long promised. If it doesn’t, it risks cementing its reputation as the least capable of the major voice assistants.

For now, iPhone owners will have to make do with a Siri that’s still better at setting alarms than managing your Instagram comments – and hope that, by next spring, Apple’s voice assistant can finally catch up.

Liked this? Google AI Mode is showing me the future of the internet – and I don’t like it