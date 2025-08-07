Why you need to download iOS 18.6 to your iPhone right now

The latest iPhone software update is now out. No we’re not talking about the upcoming iOS 26 (and no, the next one isn’t iOS 19). Instead, I’m talking about the latest update to the current generation of Apple’s smartphone software – iOS 18.6.

This update is an interim one, but it serves a crucial purpose. Namely, it solves 24 critical security flaws and downloading it will keep your phone secure. So don’t delay updating! You can see exactly which security flaws have been fixed in the update over at Apple Support if you’re interested. As usual, Apple acknowledges the help of those who have reported the flaws on that page.

The fixes vary in severity, but all are classed as critical, which means they needed to be fixed in fairly short order. One covers an issue where your passcode could have been read aloud by the VoiceOver accessibility tech. Others cover things like “maliciously crafted web content may disclose sensitive user information” and “visiting a malicious website may lead to address bar spoofing”. In short, you need these things fixed.

There is one ‘feature fix’ and that is for the Photos app – it solves a problem where memory movies weren’t able to be shared with others.

Apple’s free iOS 18.6 update is free and rolling out now to all compatible iPhones. The update is also available for the iPad lineup in the form of iPadOS 18.6 – you can also check if your iPad is compatible.

To download the update, go to o to Settings > General > Software Update. After a few seconds, the update should appear and you can choose to Update Now or Update Tonight. Depending on your Wi-Fi speed, it’ll probably take somewhere in the region of 10 minutes to download it and do the install.