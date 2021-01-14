Asus' ZenBeam Latte L1 is a portable projector shaped like a coffee cup

The Asus ZenBeam Latte L1 is a portable, mug-shaped projector for those who like their movies to go. Thanks to its diminutive size, the Latte can be zipped around the house in a snap, allowing users to turn any room into a cinema at a moment's notice. In terms of tech, the cylindrical device offers three hours of battery life on a single charge, casts images with 300 LED lumens of light, and has a projection range of 40 to 120 inches. Getting your movies and shows to beam out of the projector is as simple as connecting your mobile phone via wireless mirroring, although it also supports a range of streaming apps. There's no need for a separate speaker, either, as the Latte packs a Harman Kardon 10-watt solution that also doubles as a portable boombox. The ZenBeam Latte L1 is due to hit shelves in the US this summer. There's no word on pricing right now, but expect it to cost a bit more than a Frappuccino.