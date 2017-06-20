Amazon’s latest Dash Buttons will keep you juiced and minty fresh

Back in 2015, the future of domestic convenience arrived - and it was to be known as the Button. More specifically, the Dash Button. Powered by Amazon, stick this dinky disc around your house, prod its button and, in a jiffy (and with a quick confirmation on your phone), reams of replacement toilet roll would arrive at your door. Now, the range of £4.99 shopping pals has expanded to include 20 fresh product lines. Got a mint habit? Grab the Mentos button. Batteries gone walkabout? The Duracell Dash should see you boosted, while Heineken and Tassimo versions shouldn’t leave you parched.