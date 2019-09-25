Amazon’s Echo Show 8 will turn you into a masterchef

Another day, another Echo smart display. It wasn’t long ago that we reviewed the bedside table-friendly Echo Show 5, but already that has a new big brother in the shape of the Echo Show 8. With an 8in HD display, you might actually want to binge Undone on it through Prime video, while those who put theirs in the kitchen can take their Spag Bol to the next level thanks to integration with BBC Good Food and WikiHow. There’s a camera on board, but happily the Show 8 borrows the 5’s slider cover, so if you don’t want a beady eye looking at you as you dance around the kitchen in your apron, you can hide it away. Pre-orders for the £120 device are now open.