Amazon has unveiled a cheap, long-distance pet tracker called the Ring Fetch

Amazon has unveiled a new pet tracker called Ring Fetch that'll help people keep tabs on their furry friends. Fetch works by connecting to the Amazon's new Sidewalk network, a low bandwidth, highly secure network that uses the free 900MHz spectrum to connect simple devices across long distances. Once linked with Sidewalk, Fetch will be able to send out a notification when your pet leaves a certain perimeter, which will be handy if your canine companion has a habit of chasing the local wildlife (or postal workers) around the block. Amazon claims its range of Sidewalk-compatible devices will consist of simple, low-cost gadgets, so the Ring Fetch shouldn't break the bank when it eventually arrives next year.