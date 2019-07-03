Amazon Echo Wall Clock gives your timers a hand

For a lot of people, Amazon’s Echo is just a drastically over-engineered kitchen timer. But with the most popular Echo gadgets lacking a screen, it can be easy to lose track of how long you’ve got left til the buzzer goes. Enter the Amazon Echo Wall Clock (£30). Available from 6 August, you pair it with your regular Echo device and whenever you set a timer the LED lights around the face indicate how long is remaining, before the final 60 seconds count down like your own domestic version of every pensioner’s favourite Channel 4 gameshow (although you’ll have to supply your own music). The analogue hands display the current time, synced with the clock of the Echo it’s connected to, meaning it’ll also automatically adjust for daylight savings twice a year. Handy.