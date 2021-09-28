Amazon Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to boost doorstep security

Want a video doorbell but don’t fancy the Ring route? Amazon now offers an alternative in the form of the Blink Video Doorbell (£49.99, coming soon), the first doorbell from the home security cam maker. A lot cheaper than a Ring Video Doorbell and available for both wired and wire-free installation, the weatherproof Blink Video Doorbell sends a 1080p feed with two-way audio to your smartphone and is powered by two AA lithium batteries which can apparently give you up to two years of use (in the right circumstances). The Video Doorbell works at any time thanks to infrared night vision, and you can even sync the bell up with your current doorbell chime. It’ll be accompanied by two accessories: a motion-triggered floodlight and solar panel.