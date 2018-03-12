Alexa just learned how to call iOS and Android devices

Amazon just made it that little bit easier to ditch your phone line - as long as you've got an Echo in your house, or the Alexa app on your mobile device. Messaging, voice and video calling just went live on Fire, Android and iOS tablets, letting you ring up anyone in your address book directly from your Echo, or through the Alexa app, whether they are at home or out on the move. If you've got a Fire HD 10, you'll be able to do it completely hands-free, while the rest of Amazon's Alexa-compatible tablets just take a tap of the home button. Using Android or iOS? Open the Alexa app and you'll be able to make calls, send messages or Drop In on any Echo device in your contact book. It's available today, so if you haven't already got friends and family added to your contacts list, there's never been a better time to get adding.