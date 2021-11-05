Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go packs a punch for just £399

Samsung has launched its latest Chromebook, the Galaxy Book Go, in the UK – and it’s a tempting proposition for budget-conscious laptop shoppers as we look ahead to the holiday season.

The Galaxy Book Go was first released in the US this summer (plus a Qualcomm version has previously been available in the UK) and is a 14-inch notebook that costs £399 ($299), weighs in at 1.45kg, and features a hinged screen capable of laying flat at 180-degrees. It’s a nice touch for the price point, which otherwise is a machine featuring basic specs – but one that’s perfectly adequate for everyday tasks like web browsing, emailing, word processing and watching the odd Netflix show.

Under the hood, there’s an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with integrated UHD Graphics, plus 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. That doesn’t sound like a lot (and it’s not) but remember that Chromebooks operate almost exclusively using online apps – and therefore store everything in Google’s cloud by default.

As internet connectivity is essential to use any Chromebook, it’s a good thing that the Galaxy Book Go’s Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 support is complemented by LTE capabilities – meaning you can use it over 4G (with a contract) when you’re not on Wi-Fi.

Elsewhere, there’s a battery Samsung claims will last up to 12 hours on a single charge; pair of USB-C ports and one USB 3.1 input; 3.5mm audio jack; microSD card slot; 720p HD camera; stereo speakers; and Windows 11.

Professional users will likely want to look elsewhere – more premium devices like the new 2021 MacBook Pro spring to mind – but for many people, this simple feature set is ample and the Galaxy Book Go represents great value at under £400. While we’ve yet to put it through its pace in full, it’s a good shout to feature in our best Chromebook round-up soon.

You can learn more and buy one direct from Samsung here.

Related: the 10 best laptops in the world right now

: