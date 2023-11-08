Refreshed Backbone controllers are even more phone-friendly

Now that Apple has finally embraced USB-C, it doesn’t matter which side of the smartphone divide gamers sit on; the newly-refreshed Backbone controllers are sure to play nicely with your handset. Magnetic adapters promise an even better phone fit than the outgoing model, and the D-Pad has been overhauled to be more responsive to frantic inputs.

Both the Backbone One and Backbone One PlayStation Edition have been updated, catering to both Xbox and PS5 gamers with bespoke button icons and complimentary colours – although the more Microsoft-like offset joysticks remain. The overall form factor and ergonomics haven’t changed, which means you still get pass-through USB-C charging and 3.5mm headphone port (even if your phone doesn’t have one).

The launch is perfectly timed for the iPhone 15, which will eventually play console-grade games including Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Resident Evil Village and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. New Backbone customers also qualify for three months of apple arcade, so they can try out all the latest releases.

Backbone has also refreshed its companion app with remote play, cloud gaming and app store downloads in mind for easy discovery, and is adding an official carrying case to the line-up for the first time.

Designed for more on-the-go gamers, the Backbone One Carrying case can be snapped up in matching black or white colours. The white PlayStation Edition even has Sony’s familiar Cross, Circle, Square and Triangle glyphs embossed on the lid. Both have orange zipper pulls that match the Backbone button on the controllers themselves.

The case is fully compatible with existing Backbone One controllers, as well as the refreshed range, and will keep it safe from bumps and knocks while in transit.

The new Backbone controllers will be available from the Backbone website, Best Buy in the US, and Amazon everywhere else from today onwards.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor